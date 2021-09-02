Bollywood heart-throb Akshay Kumar spotted filming in Derbyshire

Akshay Kumar, a film crew and hundreds of extras were in Wirksworth on Wednesday to shoot a new Bollywood blockbuster along the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway heritage line.

A spokesperson for the railway line said the day started with more than 150 actors, extras and crew arriving at the site near Wirksworth station – as crowds gathered on the railway bridge on Cromford Road to watch the action.

Ecclesbourne Valley Railway took this picture of the action.

The spokesperson added: “The filming contract between ourselves and the production company did have a clause restricting any pre-filming publicity due to the crowds that some of the actors attract.

“We were not allowed to take photographs of the film set or any actors in their costumes on set.

“The Bollywood blockbuster features Canadian-Indian heart-throb Akshay who has an international following.

“I can tell you that as part of the filming there was a murder and a body hanging from a railway bridge – and I am assured this important scene will result in Bollywood movie fans descending on the railway to see where it was filmed!”

Wirksworth has been a hive of activity this week!

Mr Kumar is Bollywood’s highest paid star, according to Forbes, and has featured in dozens of films.

The excitement in Wirksworth comes shortly after a dramatic scene for Tom Cruise movie Mission Impossible 7 was shot in nearby Stoney Middleton.

After months of waiting, the Mission Impossible 7 team – including Hollywood star Mr Cruise – filmed a train going over the edge of the former Darlton Quarry last month.