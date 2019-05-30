Bunny casualties in Derbyshire spark alert to pet owners

Derbyshire pet owners are urged to get their bunnies vaccinated against a deadly disease which is sweeping the country.

The rabbit viral haemorrhagic disease can kill in less than 24 hours. There have been 14 confirmed cases in Derbyshire and 41 suspected cases - 13 of which were bunnies. The majority of these suspected cases died within a week of one another.

Stock image

Sales figures for vaccines to protect against the disease show that less than 15% of pet rabbits have been vaccinated.

Veterinary practices will be offering free health checks to rabbits from June 1 to June 9 to encourage owners to get their bunnies vaccinated. Those who are supporting the drive include Ark Veterinary Surgery at Killamarsh, Ark Vets at Dronfield, Bakewell Vet Practice, The Charlesworth Veterinary Clinic at Clay Cross, Vets for Pets at Somercotes, Ambivet at Ripley and Heanor, Marshall and Till at Belper, Ilkeston Vets 4 Pets, Knox and Devlin at Whaley Bridge and Alfreton Park Veterinary Hospital.

For more information, go to www.rabbitawarenessweek.co.uk