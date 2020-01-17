Bus group staff choose Teenage Cancer Trust as their new charity of the year

Bus drivers and colleagues from trentbarton have chosen the Teenage Cancer Trust as their charity of the year for both 2020 and 2021.

The charity, which helps young people across trentbartonland and the rest of the UK, will benefit from two years of fundraising events and challenges by trentbarton staff.

The trust funds units at Nottingham City Hospital and Nottingham Children’s Hospital at Queen’s Medical Centre, plus dedicated space for teenagers and young adults at Royal Derby Hospital and King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-In-Ashfield.

The trust funds nurses and youth support coordinators to provide social and emotional support to young people aged 13 to 24 during and after treatment, plus organises activities and peer support events.

Each year, around 130 young people aged 13 to 24 are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands.

Caroline Bacon-Webster, trentbarton’s charity champion, said: ““Having met Yvonne Mackintosh at the trust and heard what it does for young people across our community, it’s great that our team have chosen to raise money for the charity.

“Our charity champions at each depot are already busy planning bake sales, raffles, sports fixtures and much more.

“We’ll also be looking at trust fundraising events to see where we can get involved.

“We’re all looking forward to a busy and productive time in support of this great charity and its local impact."