Campaign launched for Derbyshire teen left severely disabled after gruesome baseball bat attack

A fundraiser has been started for a teenager’s treatment, after he was brutally attacked with a baseball bat, causing catastrophic injuries.

Oscar Clarke, now aged 17, sustained a serious head injury after being assaulted on November 13, 2018 in Middleton-by-Wirksworth.

The weapon which was used in the attack was likened to a weapon which features in the TV series ‘The Walking Dead’.

John Callis-Woolsey from Middleton-by-Wirksworth previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced to eight years in jail at Derby Crown Court on February 20.

Kyle Cullan of Wirksworth previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to 12 months.

Following the horrific attack, Oscar remained in hospital for nine months and although he is now at home he requires full-time care and has a lifelong brain injury.

Now, Oscar’s mum Liz is fundraising so that Oscar can receive more intense rehabilitation than the NHS can fund.

Liz said: “Oscar’s speech is still really poor, and he’s not getting a lot of rehab.

“His diagnosis is a severe traumatic brain injury, this has left Oscar with a left sided weakness, mobility issues, damaged eyesight, difficulties with speech, and he uses a ipad to communicate. He cannot eat or drink properly and has a special diet.

Currently, Oscar has one hour of physiotherapy, and one hour of occupational therapy per week, as well as an hour of speech and language therapy every two weeks.

However, Liz believes Oscar would make more progress with further sessions.

“Unfortunately we have no funds to pay for extra sessions,” she added.

“I have had to give up my career to become Oscars full time carer.

“We always knew that Oscars recovery would be a very slow process and he has done so much better than any medical professionals thought he would.

“He needs extensive therapy to get the most out of his future – he has so much potential to make a good recovery.”

More than £4,000 has already been raised of the £5,000 target. If you would like to donate, please do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/oscars-rehabilitation-fund?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=chat&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1