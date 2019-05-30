Castleton Garland Day: Peak District village celebrates centuries-old tradition

The first records of Garland day date back to the 1700s and though it's true origins are not fully understood it is believed to be an ancient fertility rite with Celtic connections. The celebration also incorporates more recent elements of 'Oak Apple Day' which falls on May 29, and celebrates the restoration of the monarchy in 1660. The garland is a framework of cut flowers which is prepared on the day by villagers before being placed on the head of the 'King', and paraded around the village on horseback with his 'Consort', also on horseback, dressed in Stuart costume.

The King and the Queen walk the village bounds.

A woman with Oak leaves around her head takes pictures of the procession.

May pole dancers laugh as the rain pours down.

Johnathon Haddock, 'The King' stops at a house to enjoy a drink as they 'walk the village bounds'.

