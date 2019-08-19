Casualty rescued after car rolls in Matlock Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A casualty has been rescued after a car rolled over in Matlock. The incident happened on Cavendish Road, at 10.37am today (August 19). Cavendish Road Crews from Matlock and Chesterfield attended the scene to release the casualty and secure the vehicle. East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended. What does the weather have in store for the East Midlands today?