Casualty rescued after car rolls in Matlock

A casualty has been rescued after a car rolled over in Matlock.

The incident happened on Cavendish Road, at 10.37am today (August 19).

Cavendish Road

Crews from Matlock and Chesterfield attended the scene to release the casualty and secure the vehicle.

East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.