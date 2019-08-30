Chatsworth Country Fair

Chatsworth Country Fair 2019 gets underway - in pictures

This year's Chatsworth Country Fair is now well underway - with people enjoying a wide variety of demonstrations and attractions.

Our photographer Rachel Atkins has captured these images from the first day of the show. The event continues on Saturday and Sunday. Click here for all you need to know about the show.

The Ukranian Cossack Stunt Team
The Ukranian Cossack Stunt Team
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Falconry demonstrations will take place throughout the weekend
Falconry demonstrations will take place throughout the weekend
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire with the Ukranian Cossack Stunt Team
The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire with the Ukranian Cossack Stunt Team
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Enjoying a picnic by the river
Enjoying a picnic by the river
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3