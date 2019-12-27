Chatsworth House offers free parking in New Year

Visitors to Chatsworth will be able to park for free from January 6 to March 19 next year.

Although the house will be closed over this period, the estate is still expected to attract thousands of people keen to take in the beautiful winter landscapes.

Chatsworth House.

Chatsworth’s main car park site and the nearby parking area at Calton Lees will be free for visitors exploring the park or visiting shops and restaurants in the stables block.

The farmyard will reopen during school half-term, from February 15-23, and free parking will remain in place during this period.

Sally Ambrose, head of visitor experience, said: “We hope people will take the opportunity to explore the park and view the landscape in a different light.

“It’s a time of year when the scenery can be at its most breath-taking yet there are far fewer visitors.

“We want to ensure that anyone who wants to enjoy the estate is able to visit, particularly local communities, and by providing free parking during this period, we will encourage new visitors, and welcome back old friends.”

Chatsworth reopens the house, garden and farmyard for its main season on March 21, 2020.

All money raised from ticket sales and car parking goes directly to the Chatsworth House Trust charity and is used to maintain Chatsworth for the benefit of the public.