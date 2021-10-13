Chocolate bar recovered intact after Audi bursts into flames in Derbyshire
A driver had a lucky escape when a car burst into flames in Derbyshire.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:27 am
The Audi had ‘some sort of mechanical fault’ and caught fire in Matlock in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales Response Unit.
Dale Road was shut for a time as firefighters worked to battle and extinguish the blaze.
The unit spokesperson said: “The driver escaped with no injuries.
“A chocolate bar was recovered intact from the interior of the car,” they added.