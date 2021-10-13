Chocolate bar recovered intact after Audi bursts into flames in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Dales Response Unit tweeted this picture of the Audi ablaze in Matlock.

The Audi had ‘some sort of mechanical fault’ and caught fire in Matlock in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales Response Unit.

Dale Road was shut for a time as firefighters worked to battle and extinguish the blaze.

The unit spokesperson said: “The driver escaped with no injuries.

The aftermath of the fire.