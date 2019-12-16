Conservatives hold seat in Derbyshire Dales

Conservative held the seat in Derbyshire Dales after Sarah Dines was elected as MP after veteran MP Sir Patrick McLoughlin of more than 30 years retired.

Sarah Dines has been elected MP for Derbyshire Dales, holding the seat for the Tories with an increased majority.

This result will be seen as a major victory and a vindication for leave voters in Derbyshire Dales.

But it will also provide relief for voters who are concerned about the NHS, Policing and education, all topics Sarah has campaigned on this election.

Mrs Dines said: “A big thank you to those who put their faith in me at the polls and what a fantastic result for those that want to see Brexit done.

“Now we will clearly have a functioning Conservative majority government, we can move forward as a united country and unleash its full potential.

“It is an honour to follow Sir Patrick McLoughlin in serving Derbyshire Dales, but this is not only my victory, but that of the people who have made it clear they want to see the Brexit deadlock resolved and deliver the change they voted for in 2016.

“It means we can move on to other important issues, a record cash boost for our fantastic NHS, 20,000 more police officers, levelling up funding in our schools and keeping our economy strong to fund the public services on which we all rely.”

The new MP beat Labour's candidate Claire Raw by 17,381 votes, bettering the 14,327 majority of her predecessor, Sir Patrick McLoughlin, who announced his retirement in October.

The Conservatives were given 29,356 votes in the Derbyshire Dales, against Labour's 11,975 for Claire Raw.

Robert Court, for the Liberal Democrats, had 6,627 votes and Matthew Buckler, for the Green Party, had 2,058.

The result, which was the outcome of an identical turnout in 2017 of 77.2 per cent, has widened the majority for the Conservative Party over Labour in the Derbyshire Dales.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: "We were delighted that, despite this being a winter election, the turnout in Derbyshire Dales was 77.2 per cent, identical to the turnout recorded in 2017.”