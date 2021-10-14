Could you give a loving home to former Derbyshire police dog Riley?

PD Riley is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, who served as a police dog with the force for 6 years.

PD Riley is looking for a home with someone who is confident and experienced with Malinois, due to having a few quirks with how he likes to be handled.

His previous handler is still operational and, therefore, cannot offer Riley the time and attention that this energetic dog needs.

Riley is looking for a loving home

Here's what you need to know:

He has mild arthritis in his left wrist, but this is easily managed.

Riley could possibly live in a home with other dogs with a calm temperament, but no cats.

He could live with children in their mid-to-late teens - but no young children.

You would need to have an extremely secure garden.

He requires plenty of exercise and stimulation.

You will need to have experience in dealing with a high drive, strong dog.

Prospective applicants need to be aware that Riley has nipped his handler on a few occasions whilst after his ball.

Meetings with Riley and his previous handler can be facilitated on request.

Interested in offering a loving new home to Riley?

If you think that you could offer Riley his forever home, a full report is available upon request and a risk assessment will need to be completed for his new owner.