Darley Dale watersports company wins big in Germany for its eco project

At this year’s show, the Peak team won the award for their Peak Eco project which comprises of the companies ongoing attempts to reduce their environmental footprint and increase awareness of the environmental challenges facing the paddle sports industry.

Having previously won the Special Jury Prize for their unique custom printed range, this year Peak were announced as winners once again.

Peak UK owner, Pete Astles, said: “A major factor in being chosen for this award was that for 2020 all of our new kayaking jackets and legwear will be manufactured from material containing recycled yarn.

“We have been working hard for a long time to reduce our environmental footprint and, although winning awards was not the motivation behind the project, it is still great to be recognised for our efforts.”

Last year Pete also set up the Paddle Peak local river user group which aims to promote paddlesports and responsible river use in the Derwent Valley.

Alongside other businesses and individuals in the area the team have been organising regular river clean ups and trying to raise awareness of the importance of looking after our waterways, both on a local and global scale.