David Beckham's boots and shirt together with Pelé and George Best tops go up for sale at Derbyshire auction house

Shirt worn by George Best in his first game against England in 1964.

These items are expected to sell for a combined total of more than £40,000 when they go under the hammer on August 24 at Hansons Auctioneers which has its headquarters in Derbyshire.They include a pair of football boots worn by Beckham in the 1999 FA Cup final when he played for Manchester United. The Red Devils beat NewcastleUnited 2-0 to lift the trophy and claim their 10th FA Cup win.

Beckham’s size 8 ¾ boots were created to his unique specification. They have elastic straps across the front and bottom of the boot, aluminium studs to suit pitch conditions and are embroidered with ‘Beckham 7’. Guide price £10,000-£15,000.

A signed, red Manchester United shirt worn by Beckham in a UEFA Champions League Group Stage match against Greek side Panathinaikos on November 21, 2000 is also set for auction. The framed shirt, signed ‘Best wishes David Beckham 7’, has a guide price of £4,000-£6,000.Football memorabilia collectors can also bid on a green Northern Ireland shirt worn by George Best in a match against England in 1964. The Opening Home International Championship match took place at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland, in front of a 58,000-strong crowd. England won 4-3 but Northern Ireland made an impressive fight back after going 4-0 down. It was Best’s first game against England and third appearance for his country. The shirt has a guide price of £9,000-£12,000.

The shirt worn by Pelé iin the 1970s.

More magical memorabilia comes to the fore courtesy of a shirt worn by legendary Brazilian player Pelé. The white, round-neck shirt was worn by Pelé in the 1970s, match unknown. It’s signed across the front ‘Para Msgr. Louis F. Meyer, your friend, Edson Pele’. It’s one of the final jerseys worn by Pelé as a player for Brazil’s Santos Futebol Clube shortly before leaving for New York Cosmos in the NASL. Estimate £6,000-£8,000.

David Wilson-Turner, head of sports memorabilia at Hansons Auctioneers, said: “Football memorabilia doesn’t get much better than this. Beckham, Pelé and Best are among the most highly regarded footballers the world has ever known. They all played for club and country and delighted fans across the world over the course of decades.

“These are very special items to own. They have come to auction from a private Shropshire collector who has decided the time is right to part with them.”

The sports memorabilia items are due to be sold in Hansons Auctioneers’ Antiques and Collectors Auction. Catalogue www.hansonslive.co.uk. To find out more, email [email protected]

Due to the current pandemic, Hansons’ auctions are online only. Hansons, which is headquartered in Etwall, has its own bidding platform at Hansons has its own online bidding platform at www.hansonslive.co.uk