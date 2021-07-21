Deal to build 100 homes near Matlock agreed

However, planning permission for the development was granted by Derbyshire Dales District Council’s planning committee in 2018.Neil Follows, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “Darley Dale is a truly wonderful location, so it feels a privilege to be building new homes on the edge of the beautiful Peak District and less than a mile from Matlock.“The Whitworth Dale development will feature a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes as well as a cluster of bungalows.“All of the homes will emulate a cottage style exterior to help blend into their surroundings.“These include faux chimneys, stone sills and slate tiles as well as architectural stonework features such as quoining and corbelling.”Infrastructure work is expected to begin late summer and the Persimmon Homes team is working towards releasing the first homes for sale in early 2022.“We are expecting there to be a lot of interest for this development and would encourage customers to register their interest by visiting the Persimmon Homes website,” added Neil.“As part of our ongoing strategic development across Derbyshire, we are continually looking to expand our construction workforce and explore new land opportunities.”Further information on on the development can be found on the Persimmon Homes website at www.persimmonhomes.com