Derbyshire breast cancer survivor set for charity skydive just two months after finishing radiotherapy

Carolyne Edson, 51, was diagnosed with cancer in July 2020, at which point it had already spread to her lymph nodes.

But surgery and chemotherapy at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, as well as radiotherapy at Sheffield’s Weston Park, meant she was declared cancer-free on April 12 this year.

She will be taking to the skies alongside her husband Richard next month in aid of Breast Cancer Now, with the money raised being given to the charity to help fund breast cancer research and care for those affected by the disease.

Carolyne Edson and her husband Richard will take to the skies next month to raise cash for Breast Cancer Now

"The treatment I’ve received – during the coronvirus pandemic – has saved my life,” said Carolyne, of Kelstedge, Ashover.

"The NHS staff in Chesterfield and Sheffield were fantastic. This is our way of saying thank you, and to try to help others who affected by this disease.

She added: "The task now is to get fit again, and ongoing treatment is to make sure the cancer doesn’t return.

"I’m both nervous and excited by the idea of a skydive. I’m not very good with heights – I get nervous on spiral staircases! But we want to challenge ourselves to give something back.”

Richard, 47, who works for a pharmaceutical distribution company, said the pandemic allowed him to work from home more often to be with Carolyne as she underwent treatment.

He said: “My company has been brilliant about it. As well as helping me work from home as much as possible, my colleagues are also sponsoring the skydive.”

“We’ve always been fairly adventurous, outdoor types,” he added, “but we’ve never tried to throw ourselves out of a perfectly good aeroplane before.”

Carolyne and Richard’s skydive will take place at Langer Airfield, Nottinghamshire, on June 12 – exactly two months after Carolyne ended radiotherapy and was given the all-clear.

They are asking people to help them smash their £1,000 fundraising goal by sponsoring the attempt via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carolyne-richard-edson.

Kerry Nicholas, Events Executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “By getting involved and supporting our fundraising campaigns you will be helping us to continue our world-class research, and to provide life-changing care and support that so many people affected by breast cancer rely on and need now more than ever.”