Derbyshire could be hit by floods, Met Office warns

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ alert of rain in the county.

The warning is valid between 2am and 11.59pm on Tuesday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Rain, accompanied with strengthening winds, will move north and eastwards across the area early on Tuesday, becoming slow-moving over parts of northeast England and, later, also eastern England.

The Met Office is warning of heavy rain in Derbyshire.

“15 to 30mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely.

“Over eastern and northeastern England, 40-50 mm of rain is likely to fall in some parts with 50-75 mm also possible in a few spots.”

What to expect, according to the Met Office

- A few homes and businesses could be flooded

- Bus and train services could be affected with journey times taking longer