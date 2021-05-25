Derbyshire Covid inpatient levels drop to lows not seen since last summer.

The Dales recorded its first case of the Indian variant last week.

The Indian variant of the virus is picking up in parts of the country – and the Derbyshire Dales confirmed it had recorded its first case last week – but there is not yet a sign of any impact on Covid-19 hospital inpatient levels, which have now dropped to lows not seen since last summer.

There is currently one Covid-19 patient in hospitals across Derbyshire and Burton, who is being treated at Queen’s Hospital, as of May 24.

In January, there were more than 700 Covid-19 patients in beds at Queen’s, Royal Derby Hospital and Chesterfield Royal Hospital. At times there have been dozens of patients in intensive care beds for weeks – and some for months – at a time.

The increase in cases of the Indian variant of Covid across the UK has sparked a spike in hospital inpatients in some areas such as Bolton and Blackburn, which have seen the most new cases of the virus which originated in India.

This has not shown in the Derbyshire and Burton area, while there has, to date, been one case of the new strain identified in Long Eaton, one in the Dales, and a “significant outbreak” of 14 cases in the Glossopdale area of the High Peak.