Derbyshire dancer picked for English Youth Ballet show

Brianna Ingley, second from left on middle line, with the dancers who play Sugar Flowers in The Nutcracker

Brianna Ingley, who trains with the Claire Dobinson School of Dance,will be appearing in English Youth Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker.

The Highfield School pupil is among 65 young dancers out of 180 hopefuls to be chosen to perform with the company in September.

Brianna has been rehearsing for her role of a Sugar Flower during weekends in Wolverhampton. She said: “I love rehearsing with EYB because I get to meet and work with professional dancers and choreographers and meet dancers from different places. I also love the amount of hours we practise. I have never done a performance on pointe so I'm very excited and it's really cool knowing everyone is there for the same reason: their love for ballet.

Brianna Ingley.

"The best feelings of being a dancer are the adrenaline of performing on stage in front of an audience especially when in fun and pretty costumes. I also love learning new techniques and genres because I love the feeling of being able to do so many different things and improve them too as I feel accomplished, proud and enjoy the feeling and look of how I can move in different ways.”

Brianna started dancing when she was three years old. She said: “I loved watching ballerinas dance and loved dancing around the house anyway, so putting the two together founded my love of ballet. I dance five days a week and I have a great time doing so at Claire Dobinson School of Dance. I also love other performing arts such as singing and acting as they are fun to do and help me with my dancing with confidence and presentation.”

She will be performing with the English Youth Ballet in The Nutcracker at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton, on September 3 and 4, 2021.