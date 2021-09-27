Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service issue safety warning after motorists rush to buy fuel

Motorists have rushed to fill up their tanks in recent days amid fears of a national shortage in supply (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Drivers have been flocking to petrol pumps across the country in recent days amid fears of a national shortage due to a lack of HGV drivers in the UK.

It comes despite the Government urging people not to panic buy fuel, with some operators now rationing supplies while others have been forced to close certain filling stations altogether.

As the situation continues, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is warning motorists about the dangers that incorrect storage of petrol could impose.

In a post on Twitter, the service said: “Please do not attempt to fill any type of container with petrol other than a proper petrol can and ensure they are stored safely and away from any heat source.”

They also shared guidance from the Health and Safety executive which states that petrol must not be stored in living accommodation and that the storage place must have a direct exit to open air and ventilation.

Reasonable precautions must also be made to prevent any sources of ignition or heat that would be able to ignite the petrol or its vapour, the guidance adds.

And, people can only store up to 30 litres of petrol at home or at non-workplace premises without informing their local Petroleum Enforcement Authority (PEA).

Derbyshre Fire and Rescue has advised those looking to store petrol at home to visit the Health and Safety Executive's site for more rules on correct storage.