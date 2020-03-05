Derbyshire man who never got over school bullying took his own life, inquest hears

A Derbyshire man who never got over the bullying he endured at school took his own life, an inquest heard.

The body of 48-year-old Andrew Evans was found in the car park of the block of flats where he lived at Rutland Court on Rutland Street, Matlock.

The inquest took place at Chesterfield Town Hall.

An inquest held at Chesterfield Town Hall today heard Mr Evans had ‘fallen from height’ and suffered serious injuries when he landed on the ground.

In a statement, Mr Evans’ father Gordon told the inquest his son loved walking on Beeley Moor and enjoyed playing the piano and guitar.

He added: “My son was bullied at school.

“This affected him greatly – it was the start of an anxiety that never left him.”

Mr Evans, a former mill worker, was under the care of mental health services and last saw psychiatrist Dr Mark Broadhurst on September 21, 2018.

Dr Broadhurst said in a statement for the inquest that Mr Evans had not reported any thoughts of self-harm or suicide at that time.

In the days leading up to his death, Mr Evans told friends and family that he had heard voices in his head.

Steven Wren, the occupant of another flat at Rutland Court, found Mr Evans’ body in the car park on the morning of October 22, 2018, and called 999.

He started chest compressions on Mr Evans before the arrival of the ambulance service.

PC Timothy Hall, of Derbyshire Constabulary, told the inquest there was ‘no suggestion of foul play’ in Mr Evans’ death.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, coroner Sarah Huntbach said: “I find that Mr Evans intended to take his own life and sadly did take his own life on that morning.”

She offered her condolences to Mr Evans’ sisters and elderly parents who were in attendance at the inquest.

