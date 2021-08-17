Derbyshire police concerned for safety of missing man

David Jones, 68, was last seen shortly after 6am on Sunday, August 15.

He is white, about 4ft 11ins tall and has brown hair.

Derbyshire police say David left his home in New Mills, High Peak, wearing a green and black hooded coat, grey trousers and black shoes.

If you have seen David, or know where he is, contact 101, quoting incident 255 of August 16.