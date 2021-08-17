Derbyshire police concerned for safety of missing man

Police are concerned for the safety of a man who has gone missing from his home in Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 10:00 am

David Jones, 68, was last seen shortly after 6am on Sunday, August 15.

He is white, about 4ft 11ins tall and has brown hair.

Derbyshire police say David left his home in New Mills, High Peak, wearing a green and black hooded coat, grey trousers and black shoes.

If you have seen David, or know where he is, contact 101, quoting incident 255 of August 16.

Police are concerned for the safety of Derbyshire man David Jones. Image: Derbyshire police.
David JonesDerbyshirePolice