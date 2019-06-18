Derbyshire Police van caught taking up FOUR bays in Matlock

In a humorous Twitter exchange, Derbyshire Police have been caught out parking one of their vans across four car park bays in Matlock.

In a tweet by user Richard Shawcross, the 'special constabulary' vehicle was spotted in the car park at the Derbyshire County Council building, on Bank Lane, "essentially blocking four spaces".

The police vehicle, in the Derbyshire County Council car park in Matlock. Image: Richard Shawcross.

Mr Shawcross jokingly tweeted: "Reports of an abandoned vehicle in a Matlock council car park.

"Derbyshire Police I'm sure you have Derbyshire County Council's permission to park multiple vehicles in the same car park, but you could at least make sure they are parked considerately.

"This one is essentially blocking 4 spaces!"

Derbyshire Police were quick to respond, thanking Mr Shawcross and assuring him it will be prevented "from happening again".

The police said: "Hi Richard, thank you for bringing this to our attention. We will forward your message on to our specials in Matlock to avoid this from happening again."