Derbyshire roads closed because of snow are now ‘passable with care’

Shortly before 3pm on Monday, a Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said the routes were ‘passable with care’.

They added: “Please take extra care if you are out and about.

“We do have gritters out going round all our routes.”

Several Derbyshire roads are closed because of snow.

The roads which were most affected by the snow were:

A57 Snake Pass (Glossop to Sheffield)

A537 Cat and Fiddle (Buxton to Macclesfield)

A53 Leek Road (Buxton to Leek)

A6024 Holme Moss (Crowden to Holme)

A6 (Buxton to Dove Holes)

A515 (Ashbourne to Buxton)

A623 (Stoney Middleton to Barmoor Clough)