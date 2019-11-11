Derbyshire schools closed for day after flooding shuts down boilers

These Derbyshire schools are closed for the day after

Highfields School (Lumsdale site only) in Matlock closed at 10am this morning (Monday, November 11) due to a boiler breakdown at 7.45am.

Temperatures in classrooms dropped below union guidelines and the school was left without hot water.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Regular updates on the position will be issued via the email/text messaging service and our website will give the latest information."

Killamarsh Junior School is also closed all day.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Unfortunately flooding has damaged our boilers. Engineers are working on them throughout the day.

"Please see our website and Facebook page for updates. Thank you for your understanding."

