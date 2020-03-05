Derbyshire urban explorer reveals what it's like touring abandoned manor homes, schools and RAF base

An urban explorer from Derbyshire has revealed what it is really like to spend his time visiting long-forgotten buildings.

Urban explorer Ashley Addison, 26, travels far and wide to document what has become of abandoned buildings, left forgotten and untamed for years.

The inside of the abandoned Sunday School

Ashley is based in Derbyshire, but has travelled to Lincolnshire, Sheffield, Derby and beyond to explore and document places most of us won’t get to see.

When he, and usually a team of other explorers, enters a derelict site, anything could be waiting for them.

He records what he finds and takes photographs of interested things and documents them online on his YouTube channel and Instagram page.

Ashley and three of his friends most recently document their exploration of an abandoned Sunday School, in the Manor Road area between Alfreton and Belper.

A sign about outings

He does not wish to disclose the full address, for fear it will be vandalised.

Ashley added that the atmosphere in the former school was ‘eerie’, and that they were spooked when a door in the building slammed.

“Upstairs in one of the rooms, there was three pianos, and old hymn books. We even found a copy of the Derbyshire Times from 1988,” he added.

“The further in the building we got, the creepier it was. We felt like we were being watched at one point.

The atmosphere was 'eerie'

“I really struggled to find out any information about why it was abandoned and the history of the school. If anyone knows I’d love to hear from them.”

Ashley says his passion for urban exploring comes from a love of history.

“I love to find out about the history of places we visit. Sometimes they are time capsules, and you wonder why they have just been left with so many things still inside.

“When you find personal items like family photos it can be quite sad. It’s amazing what people just leave behind.

Three pianos were left behind

“It blows you away just how long places have been left untouched. It makes me wonder if even the locals know why places have been abandoned sometimes.”

“We never disturb or touch anything, but if too many people hear about a place it can get vandalised, squatters can move in and things get taken.”