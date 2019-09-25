Derbyshire vet says award nomination 'reinforces the work we are doing'

A Derbyshire mobile vet says being shortlisted for a prestigious business award is testament to the hard work he and his team are doing.

Dr John Rosie, of Vet Care @ Home, has made it into the top eight of the Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year Award (Midlands region) category at the 2019 NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Dr John Rosie

The vet, who has a team of six staff who travel to clients’ homes to treat pets in their own environment, is one of 630 finalists in 13 award categories across eight regions.

The scheme aims to support, connect and encourage entrepreneurial minds in Great Britain.

One of the judges in Dr Rosie’s category is James Caan CBE, an investor and entrepreneur who was one of the Dragons on BBC’s Dragons’ Den.

Dr Rosie said: “It feels great to have been shortlisted. It very positive and reinforces the work we are doing. We are very pleased about it. We won the Derby Telegraph Startup Business Award and it’s great to be recognised again.

“There are quite a few decent companies entered in the Midlands final. It won’t be an easy task to win it, but I’m very pleased with having got this far.”

Although the awards celebrate entrepreneurship, Dr Rosie said his business success would not be possible without the team behind him.

“It’s a team effort, not just myself,” he said. “It’s down to everyone who is crucial in making the whole thing work.”

A regional final will take place at The Glee Club in Birmingham on tonight (Wednesday), ahead of a black tie national final in London on November 21.

To find out more, visit www.vetcarehome.co.uk