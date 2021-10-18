Derbyshire visitor attraction hit by ‘triple whammy’ of issues to open during half-term

Steeple Grange Light Railway, which is located near Wirksworth, has seen its operations severely curtailed in the past 18 months as a result of Covid-19, a rock fall and flooding.

With the approval of the Railway Inspectorate, the attraction partially reopened in August and it will be operating from 10.30am to 4pm between this Sunday and next Sunday.

John Morrissey, of Steeple Grange Light Railway, said: “Trains, pulled by a variety of battery electric industrial locos, will be running only on our quarry branch line where interesting 300-million-year-old fossils can be seen.”

Steeple Grange Light Railway is a much-loved visitor attraction in Derbyshire.

Like many places, the attraction was closed for several months as a result of the pandemic.

Then the rock fall happened, causing around £40,000 worth of damage.

To add to the woes, a water pipe burst, flooding part of the line.