Jewellery company C W Sellors, which has shops in Chesterfield and Bakewell, has launched a new range of treasures in the run-up to Christmas.

Their exclusive collection of six Advent calendars is themed on places in Derbyshire and features jewellery surprises. And as all the jewellery has been handcrafted in the UK, there will be no problem in supply!

C W Sellors Chatsworth Winnats Advent calendar is yours for £20,000.

The creme de la creme is Chatsworth Winnats Luxury Jewellery and Gift Advent Calendar which contains an 18ct white gold round cluster pendant and 18ct white gold diamond flower stud earrings among its incredible designs and gifts. The showpiece is at door number 24 which conceals a Faberge 18ct white gold Derbyshire Blue John limited edition pendant. The calendar will set you back £20,000 but if you were to buy the jewellery separately, you could add £4070 to that figure.

This sparkling gem among the Advent calendars is one of three that take their name from different veins of the local Blue John gemstone, for which C W Sellors has been handcrafting into fine jewellery for more than 40 years. The Millers and Cliff Blue boxes feature some of their most luxurious jewellery pieces including pearl bracelets and pendants, exclusive Christmas-inspired pieces and of course, several Derbyshire Blue John designs.

Three of the calendars are named after villages that surround Chatsworth House. The Edensor and Beeley Advent calendars feature several official designs launched for C W Sellors’ exhibitions at Chatsworth, including House Style, Life Stories and Chatsworth Renewed. The third calendar, named after the village of Pilsley, is the entry-level box, at £995, and includes some of C W Sellors most classic handcrafted jewellery designs.

Even after Christmas draws to a close, the limited edition reproduction of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire’s home - in which all the jewellery is encased - is detailed to such high quality it provides a collectable keepsake in itself, which can be used as a beautiful jewellery box to adorn your dressing table all year round.

