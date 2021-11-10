Derwent Valley Lions reflect on a challenging year at annual dinner

For many members, the event at Matlock golf club was the first opportunity to meet up with friends again, as their first face-to-face gathering since the pandemic began.

They were joined by visitors from other Lions groups, and special guests including Mayor Steve Wain, the organisation’s district governor Neil Martin, and Richard Street, chairman of the Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline charity.

Spokesman David Wildgoose said: “In many ways the past 18 months has been particularly difficult and frustrating for all those who raise funds through face-to-face activities, such-as supermarket and street collections, or other events in order to support the many charitable needs in their local communities.

From left, Lions president Bill Lansdowne, district governor Neil Martin, and Kevin Senior.

“However, alternative opportunities have occurred, with four Lions member volunteering to support Matlock’s Jigsaw foodbank.”

The club’s role in the traditional Christmas marketwas hit by their cancellation last year, but as the festive season returns members are working with renewed determination to provide Covid-safe Santa’s grottos.

David said: “Let us all hope that as the national Covid 19 vaccination programme gathers pace it provides us all with greater confidence and perhaps we can look forward to a more normalised year ahead.”

A highlight of the meeting was the presentation of a Melvyn Jones Fellowship to Kevin Senior, the highest honour in Lionism, for support of the organisation.

Lions members volunteering at the Jigsaw foodbank.