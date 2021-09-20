Dramatic pictures show coach on fire on M1 in Derbyshire at weekend

Traffic caught in the Derbyshire M1 closure at the weekend. Picture tweeted by National Highways.

Firefighters were called to the southbound carriageway between junction 28, for Matlock, and junction 29, for Chesterfield, shortly before 1.15 on Saturday. The below pictures were posted by Twitter user @stukershaw.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said they believe there were no passengers on board at the time and the driver escaped unharmed.

National Highways said the southbound carriageway was closed until the early hours of Sunday to allow ‘full resurfacing works’ after a large amount of fuel was spilt.

The northbound side reopened later on Saturday afternoon.

Julia Norman, who was travelling as a passenger in a vehicle travelling to Nottingham, told the BBC that flames were ‘billowing into the air’.