Driver escapes jail term after killing Chesterfield mum in crash

Alexander Caldicott, 28, hit Tina Clifford when he veered on to the wrong side of the road in Beeley on July 26 last year.

Mum-of-four Tina, who was riding her motorbike at the time, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexander Caldicott was sentenced at Derby Crown Court.

The 47-year-old, of Elm Street, Hollingwood, worked for Chesterfield-based Rykneld Homes as a customer service manager.

Caldicott, of Bonsall Lane, Matlock, appeared at Derby Crown Court last week after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving at an earlier hearing at Chesterfield magistrates' court in July.

He was handed a six-month prison term, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for six months.

He was also given a six-month curfew and must carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work.

When Caldicott appeared before Chesterfield magistrates’ court earlier this year, his lawyer Richard Saynor said his client was ‘very sorry’.

Mr Saynor said: “He wanted it to be known that he apologises unreservedly for the driving that caused the tragic accident that led to the death of Mrs Clifford.

“He knows nothing he says or does can bring her back but he hopes by taking full responsibility it can at least go in some way towards the difficult healing process – he is very sorry.

“I do not exactly know what happened to Mr Caldicott – maybe he just lost concentration but what we do know is a lady out enjoying her day is no longer with us.”

Following Tina’s death, Lorraine Shaw, Rykneld Homes’ managing director, paid tribute to her.

She said: "Her enthusiasm and positive attitude to life and work were inspirational for her colleagues and Tina will be very much missed by us all.

“She was a tireless campaigner for charities and, with the help of her team, raised thousands of pounds for good causes – both local and national.

“Tina was committed to achieving the best for our organisation and over the past 18 months helped us achieve national recognition for the quality of our customer care and helped steer us to attaining the Customer Service Excellence standard."

Condolences have been expressed to Tina’s family.