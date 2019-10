Firefighters have urged drivers to avoid flooded areas after a number of reports of 'stuck vehicles' across the East Midlands.

Fire Services in both Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire say they are experiencing a number of calls today (Tuesday, October 1) as heavy rain continues to batter the region.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "If the road looks flooded, seek an alternative route.

"Do not risk your life. Think."

