Entertaining the crowds were Cocklebread. Jonathan Darnil, Jim Darnill and Martin Coyne.

Edale Country Day 2019: Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?

Families descended on Edale last Sunday for its fun-packed country day - including everything from falconry and sheep shearing to Punch and Judy and vintage tractors.

As well as traditional countryside entertainment the day also featured a barber exhibiting decorative shearing skills on humans. For children there were circus skills, a bouncy slide and a fun dog show. There was also a range of arts and crafts, food stalls and a bar.

Sisters Florance and Mog Noble show off their Balloon creations.
Where did you get that hat? Samantha Deakin tries on a hat watched by her uncle David Ball.
Nanette flew Misty the barn owl over a group of children in the main ring.
Nanette flew Misty the barn owl over a group of children in the main ring.
