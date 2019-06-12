Edale Country Day 2019: Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?
Families descended on Edale last Sunday for its fun-packed country day - including everything from falconry and sheep shearing to Punch and Judy and vintage tractors.
As well as traditional countryside entertainment the day also featured a barber exhibiting decorative shearing skills on humans. For children there were circus skills, a bouncy slide and a fun dog show. There was also a range of arts and crafts, food stalls and a bar.
Sisters Florance and Mog Noble show off their Balloon creations.