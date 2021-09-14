Family ‘heartbroken’ after Derbyshire painter and decorator dies in Wales crash

Jason Bown, 52, of Baslow, passed away at the scene of the collision on September 7.

In a statement, his family told of their sadness at his death and remembered him fondly.

They said: "We are totally shocked, devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jason, a much-loved son, brother, nephew and loyal friend to many.

Derbyshire painter and decorator Jason Bown, who sadly died after a crash in Wales earlier this month.

“He was a biker, a perfectionist self-employed painter and decorator.

“He worked only to fund his love for anything Harley Davidson, to take as many photos of his pride and joy (his Harley) in as many places as possible.

“Words cannot explain how empty his family, friends and customers’ lives are now that he’s gone.

“He will be forever missed by all that knew him.

“We would like to thank the emergency services at the scene and North Wales Police Roads Policing Investigation Unit for their support at this traumatic time.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, which involved two motorcycles and happened on the A5 near to Rhydlanfair, Conwy, at around 1.30pm.

Both the Welsh ambulance service and the Wales air ambulance attended the scene.

The other motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man, remains in hospital with serious injuries.