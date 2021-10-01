Family pays tribute to cyclist who died after crash in Derbyshire

Stephen Littlewood was riding with three other cyclists when the collision happened on the A619 from Wadshelf to Baslow.

The 58-year-old, from Darley Moor, was pronounced dead at the scene and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident, which occurred at 11.20am on September 25.

His wife, Shelley, and daughters, Victoria and Francesca, released this tribute to Stephen: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Stephen, a loving father and husband.

Cyclist Stephen Littlewood sadly died in a crash in Derbyshire.

“He lived life to the full, making a great impression on everyone he met.

“He will be missed by many and we are comforted knowing he died doing the sport he loved.

“He leaves behind a wife, two daughters and an incredible legacy,” they added.