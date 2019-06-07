Family seek trike motorcycle for mum’s dying wish for ride to Matlock

A Nottinghamshire man is appealing for help to make his dying wife’s wish come true so she can enjoy one last motorcycle ride through Matlock.

Mum-of-two Sam Hart, 45, was diagnosed with a stage-four brain tumour six years ago and doctors have given her about one month left to live.

Husband Mike, 46, said: “We’ve been bikers for years. I’ve been riding them since I was 18 and Sam used to go on the back with me. We were childhood sweethearts.

“We’ve been married for 23 years and June 15 is our anniversary. Sam is too weak to ride on the back now, but if someone with a trike could come out with us to Matlock, she would be safe and it would mean so much to her.”

The Hucknall couple are part of the House Spiders biker group but the only person they knew with a three-wheel motorcycle recently sold it.

Sam, whose children are now 12 and 18, has endured years of chemotherapy which has now reached its limits.

Mike said: “There was always the hope that maybe the treatment was out there, but now it’s just a matter of time.”

Send any offers of help to news@matlockmercury.co.uk.