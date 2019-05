A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue crew were called out to a fire in Bow Wood, Lea Bridge near Matlock.

The Matlock crew were called to tackle to blaze at around 4.25am on May 25.

Firefighters used water back packs to extinguish the fire, which involved a quantity of heather 'some distance' from the road.

A spokesman said the fire was caused by an unattended camp fire.