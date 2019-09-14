Firefighters called to Derbyshire property after sprinkler system catches fire

Firefighters were called to a Derbyshire home after a sprinkler system at the property caught fire.

A crew from Wirksworth received a call at around 12:38pm this afternoon (Saturday, September 14).

They arrived at a property on Water Lane, Wirksworth, where they found a fire in the generator of a sprinkler system.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews extinguished the fire and assisted in isolating the sprinkler system."

