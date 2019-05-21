Firefighters in Matlock Bath to help test residents homes

Firefighters are in Matlock Bath this week to offer home safety checks.

Crews from Matlock Fire Station will be in the Upperwood Road area of Matlock Bath.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "We will be offering home fire safety checks and testing and fitting smoke alarms."