Derbyshire firefighters have helped rescue a fallen horse in Darley Dale.

Crews from Matlock and Alfreton attended a property on Whitworth Road, Darley Dale, where they used specialist animal equipment to rescue the horse.

Whitworth Road, Darley Dale

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "Specialist animal rescue kit was used to remove the horse from its stable to a place of safety."

The crews were called to the incident at 4.30, yesterday and left the scene at 7.20pm.