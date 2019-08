Spring Lakes has transformed two former gravel pits at Long Eaton into a family-friendly destination featuring a host of water activities and expert wakeboarding coaching for all ages. Owners Katie and Richard Hill, who have spent the last seven months and over £500,000 on the site, were ‘overwhelmed’ at the show of support on Saturday, particularly by local people.

A wakeboarder takes to Spring Lakes.

Spring Lakes, Derbyshires new watersports park.

Stars of the spray... Eve Smith-Lang, a 2019 National Champion, is pictured at Spring Lakes with brothers Jack Constable (left) and Archie, right. The brothers are among the UKs most creative wakeboarders.

Katie and Richard Hill are pictured at the Spring Lakes open day with their daughters Jasmine and Jessica.

