Flight bound for East Midlands Airport diverts after declaring medical emergency

A plane heading to East Midlands Airport has had to divert due to an emergency on-board.

Flybe flight BE263 departed from Edinburgh this morning at 9.58am.

Flybe plane

The flight declared an emergency and has landed at Manchester airport.

A Flybe spokeswoman said: "Flybe can confirm that the above flight has diverted to Manchester Airport this morning due to a passenger-related medical emergency on board.

"The airline would apologise to the remaining passengers for any inconvenience experienced as a result of this temporary disruption to their travel."