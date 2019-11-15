Flood hit businesses in Derbyshire being offered extra support

Businesses in Matlock and other parts of Derbyshire affected by flooding can get a year’s membership from the East Midlands Chamber.

East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire) is working with partners to offer support to businesses which have been and continue to be affected by flooding.

A month’s worth of rain fell in just one day in some areas, resulting in significant flooding for parts of Derbyshire.

And while crucial short-term support is available, including a flooding hardship fund, the Chamber is offering longer-term support by providing free Chamber membership for a year to businesses directly affected by flooding in the Derbyshire Dales, Amber Valley and High Peak.

Those taking advantage of the complimentary membership will enjoy the same wide-ranging, comprehensive benefits available to paid-up standard members.

David Pearson, director of partnerships at the Chamber, said: “Local businesses are the lifeblood of communities and we’re pleased to offer our support to those affected at an extremely difficult time.

“The impact of flooding will be felt for some time and by offering free year-long Chamber membership, those affectehd can be sure that the support available to help them recover and thrive will be available short, mid and long-term.

“I would urge businesses in the affected areas to fully explore the extensive level of support available to them – whatever challenges they are currently facing.”

Businesses wishing to take advantage of free Chamber membership for a year can contact the Chamber’s Membership team on 0333 320 0333 extension 1 quoting ‘Derbyshire flooding’ or fill in the online application form, leaving the payment section blank, and send to Charlotte Leivers at charlotte.leivers@emc-dnl.co.uk with Derbyshire flooding in the email title.

This offer is not available to existing members but there are a number of benefits within membership that affected businesses can utilise.

If you are a business directly affected by the recent flooding and have a specific query, you can contact the Chamber’s Information team on 0333 320 0333 or email info@emc-dnl.co.uk.