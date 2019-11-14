Floods: Check updated list of Derbyshire road closures before your commute

As rain continues to batter the county, here is an updated list of road closures in Derbyshire.

The information has been provided by Derbyshire County Council.

Derbyshire Dales and High Peak

A623, north of Stoney Middleton, between the village chip shop and the junction of the B6521 at Eyam is closed due to a rock fall - diversions are in place

Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time

Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage

North East Derbyshire and Bolsover

Birkin Lane, Wingerworth - road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak

Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding

Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash

READ MORE: HOUR BY HOUR FORECAST AS WEATHER WARNING ISSUED

Heage Lane, Etwall - closed because of flooding

B5010 Main Road, Borrowash to Thulston - closed because of flooding

Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding

Church Lane, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding

Brookside Road and Croft Lane, Breadsall due to flooding – from A61 up

READ MORE: POLICE WANT TO SPEAK TO THIS MAN AFTER CHESTERFIELD 'ASSAULT'