Former Chesterfield musician found dead at family home after mental health battle

A Chesterfield-born musician took his own life after a battle with depression and mental health, an inquest heard.

Anthony Holmes, 28, originally from Chesterfield, was found dead by his mother at the family home in Far Green, Matlock, on November 29, 2018.

The inquest was heard at Chesterfield coroners' court.

A post-mortem found Anthony had taken a number of drugs, including morphine-based tramadol.

An inquest into his death at Chesterfield coroners’ court on Tuesday, December 31, heard Anthony had a history of drug misuse, overdoses, depression and attempts to self-harm.

He had also been prescribed painkillers by his GP for a degenerative back problem.

Anthony had been known to Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust but was ‘never formally under the mental health team’, the inquest was told.

Although no suicide note was found and Anthony had been described by his mother as ‘being in better spirits’ before his death, Derbyshire assistant coroner Emma Serrano recorded a verdict that he had taken his own life.

“He was in severe pain and had been for many years,” she said.

“He had attended assessments a week before and had said he had suicidal thoughts daily.

“In my view it is more likely than not that depression got the better of him and he attempted to take his own life and he succeeded.”

Ms Serrano offered her condolences to Anthony’s family.