Free parking aims to help boost festive trade across Dales

Derbyshire Dales District Council car park

This year, to support the Council’s 2030 net zero carbon emissions target, the authority is also urging visitors and residents to support Dales businesses by making best use of public transport, car sharing, cycling and walking where possible.

In a scheme designed to boost trade, for the 14th year in a row it will be free to park in any district council pay and display car park after 2pm throughout December.

The free parking initiative was introduced by the district council in 2008 to help local residents and businesses during the economic recession.

However, district councillors have agreed this year that equal promotion should be given to encouraging low-emission alternatives to driving into Dales towns.

As part of its own Climate Change actions the council has completed its first phase of installation of EV charge points across the district, with further installations planned.

Currently EV charge points are available at:

 Market Place, Wirksworth – one charger accommodating two spaces/vehicles at any one time

 Edgefold Road, Matlock – four chargers accommodating eight spaces/vehicles

 Shawcroft car park, Ashbourne - four chargers accommodating eight spaces/vehicles

 New Street, Bakewell - four chargers accommodating eight spaces/vehicles

Cycle racks are also available in the district council’s car parks in Bakewell’s Granby Road, Eyam, Over Haddon, Matlock Bath’s Station Yard, with two in Matlock at the Lido and Station car parks. Cycle lockers are available at Ashbourne Leisure Centre.

Free parking in December comes on top of residents’ parking concessions that allow local people to park free every day of the year up to 11am and after 4pm. Free parking permits were issued to all 34,000 households across the Derbyshire Dales back in March.

It means Dales residents have free parking for 21 hours each day over the festive period, which helps local people and local traders.