Fundraiser organised in memory of 'bright' and 'intelligent' young Derbyshire man who died last year

A fundraiser has been organised in the memory of a 'bright' and 'intelligent' young Derbyshire man who died last year.

Logan Woolliscroft, 21, of Matlock, passed away after falling from a cliff edge on August 21, 2018, an inquest in March heard.

He was a talented footballer and engineer.

His family and friends have organised a football event to raise funds for a charity, F3 LSW, set up in his name.

All money raised will go towards helping the charity raise awareness of organisations and groups within Derbyshire that help people with addiction and mental health.

The Logan Woolliscroft Memorial Trophy will take place at Matlock Town Football Club, on Causeway Lane, kick-off at 10.30am, on July 21, and will be contested by four teams.

Entry is £3 on the gate and this includes a raffle ticket. Donations for the raffle are still being accepted.

The F3 LSW charity was established after the tragic death of Logan.

His beloved Mercedes AMG A45 had the personal registration F3 LSW.

His dad Steven said: "Logan was a bright, intelligent 21-year-old with an enormous infectious smile.

"He had recently completed his apprenticeship as a mechanical engineer at Arconic (Firth Rixons) In Darley Dale.

"The last months of Logan’s life saw him take the wrong path, being introduced to illegal drugs, the effects were catastrophic. Within six months Logan’s dependence on drugs had seen a monumental deterioration in his mental health, manifesting in suicidal tendencies, which culminated in him losing his battle on August 21, 2018."

Steven added: "During this time Logan sought professional help, however the profession is not very well publicised. It’s very difficult to know what help is out there, to know where to find that help and to know who to call and when they are available.

"All money raised from this event will be helping the F3 LSW charity in their quest to promote and raise awareness of organisations and groups within our local area that can help people when most needed with issues such as drug addiction, Mental health struggles and suicidal tendencies."

In September the charity is also organising a coast-to-coast ride from St Bees to Robin Hoods Bay. If you would like to offer your support, go to www.f3lsw.co.uk