Funeral of former Chesterfield player Jordan Sinnott to be held this week

The funeral of former Chesterfield player Jordan Sinnott is due to take place tomorrow.

Jordan, 25, died at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital after being found on Market Place in Retford, Nottinghamshire, on January 25, with a suspected fractured skull.

Footballer Jordan Sinnott

His funeral will be held at the Bradford City stadium, Valley Parade, Bradford on Wednesday March 4.

The service will begin at 1pm but it is recommended that those wishing to attend arrive no later than 12noon.

A book of condolence will be available for people to pay their respects.

Jordan had been playing for Matlock Town on loan from Alfreton Town and over 30 members of the team and management committee from Matlock Town will be attending the funeral.

After the service, a private cremation for Jordan’s family will take place.

Jordan’s family and friends have been collecting football shirts with ‘Sinnott 25’ printed on the back to remember the “amazing” 25-year-old at his funeral.