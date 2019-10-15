Gas engineers making final visits to Wirksworth properties after burst water main floods network

Gas engineers will make final visits to properties in Wirksworth this morning to restore supplies after a burst water main flooded part of the network.

Cadent has now restored to gas to all properties it has been able to access, with engineers yesterday (Monday) revisiting properties they were unable to gain access to, or where water needed to be pumped out of gas service pipes.

However, engineers still need to gain access to 45 properties to switch their gas back on. Final visits will take place this morning. Well over half of the remaining properties are vacant or holiday lets and contact cards will be left at all properties where engineers haven't been able to get in.

READ MORE: Gas supplies restored to most residents in Wirksworth

Anyone in the affected properties who won't be in today should call Cadent's enquiries number on 0345 835 111 to let them know, or alternatively leave a key with a friend or neighbour.

The mobile incident support unit will also be in the Market Place until 12pm today before leaving the town. However, Cadent will maintain a presence in the area over the next two weeks as they complete checks and carry out any further remedial work on the network.

Anyone who has a problem with their gas supply or appliances after reconnection should call Cadent on 0800 111 999 who will then send a Gas Safe Registered engineer to visit your property and check your appliances.

If you lost gas you will receive a letter regarding compensation for loss of gas. Householders (domestic properties) are entitled to £60 for every 24 hours they were off gas while businesses (eg shops, factories) will receive £100 per 24 hours off gas. You do not have to claim for this compensation. It will be paid to you directly by your gas supplier (the company whose name is on your gas bill).

READ MORE: Booze-fuelled husband left his wife with injuries after a “tussle”

Darren Elsom, Director of Cadent’s East Network, said: “The response from the community in Wirksworth has been nothing short of amazing throughout the incident.

"We are very grateful for the patience, support and kind messages we’ve had from the community. It makes a huge difference to our staff, who have been working long hours to get people back on gas, to feel so welcome.

“We have visited all affected properties in the town multiple times and reconnected every home and business to which we have been able to gain access."