Glorious weather brings surge in Dales tourism

Enjoying the bank holiday sunshine. A packed Matlock Bath.

Glorious weather saw roads in Matlock and Matlock Bath gridlocked and businesses finally recouping some of the losses they sustained during the various lockdowns.

In the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK, Matlock Bath hit the national headlines when crowds descended on the picturesque village, ignoring social-distancing guidelines.

Motorbike riders were criticised for flaunting lockdown rules over the May 2020 Bank Holiday weekends. An estimated "200 bikes", reportedly visited one weekend in mid-May despite rules on non-essential journeys.

There were noticeably fewer complaints this year with the vaccine roll out progressing well. However, concerns remain on the upturn in Indian variant cases (see page seven). The surge in activity coincided with English Tourism Week – which ended on May 31.

Matlock’s MP Sarah Dines said about that initiative: “We cannot underestimate the importance of the tourism industry to our local economy in Derbyshire Dales. Our tourism sector has received an unprecedented amount of support during the pandemic, which was vital for the industry’s survival.